TCW Group Inc. Has $821,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.