TCW Group Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

