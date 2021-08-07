TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 613,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

