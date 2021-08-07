Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Target were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,773. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

