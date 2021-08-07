Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

