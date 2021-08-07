Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $370,923.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00865054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00097147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

