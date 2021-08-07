Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TCMD opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

