Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Syntropy has a market cap of $142.13 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 436,103,386 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

