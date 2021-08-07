Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Synaptics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $24.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15. Synaptics has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $173.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

