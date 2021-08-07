Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $24.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

