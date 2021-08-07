Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €111.00 ($130.59) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

FRA SY1 opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

