Switch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 845 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

