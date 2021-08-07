Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Switch by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 64.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 462,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

