SVB Leerink Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $53.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.76% from the company’s previous close.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

