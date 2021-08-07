SVB Leerink Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $25.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 708,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,283. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

