SVB Leerink Comments on Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 856,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

