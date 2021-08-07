Susan Cullen Buys 500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 119.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

