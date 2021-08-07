Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Financial Review

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Establishment Labs and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -19.78% -29.92% -14.40% Surgalign -23.77% -151.41% -31.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $84.68 million 20.04 -$38.12 million ($1.55) -46.12 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.00 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -1.81

Surgalign has higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Establishment Labs and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $71.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Surgalign has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 332.48%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surgalign beats Establishment Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. Simpatico Networks Inc. has collaboration with Inteneural Networks for clinical neurosciences. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

