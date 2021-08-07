Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 713,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SURF. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

