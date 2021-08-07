Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

