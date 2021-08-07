Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SURVF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

