Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

RUN stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 10,983,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

