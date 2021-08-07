Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 6,140 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26.

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52.

Shares of RUN opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 442.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 51.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 56.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

