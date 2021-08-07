Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of SMMT opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

