Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:SUM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $120,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

