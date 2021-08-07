Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
NYSE:SUM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13.
In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $120,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Read More: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.