StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 29.6% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $452,046.47 and $115.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,660,058,952 coins and its circulating supply is 17,246,864,598 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

