Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Shares of STRT stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strattec Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

