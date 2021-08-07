Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.92 Million in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.86% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $148.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.