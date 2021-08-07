Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,425 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,274,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $108,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,498 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 156,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 116,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

