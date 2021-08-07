Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,775 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $56.86 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

