Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,506 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

