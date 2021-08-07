StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

