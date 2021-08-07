Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

NYSE:SRI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.24 million, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

