Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 15,079 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 16,470% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $841,000.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Shares of ZY opened at $12.33 on Friday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZY. HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.