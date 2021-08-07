Stock Buyback Plan Announced by United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Board

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $192.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

