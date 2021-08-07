STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €35.89 ($42.22). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €35.80 ($42.12), with a volume of 2,759,667 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.17 ($44.91).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.84.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

