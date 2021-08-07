Stingray Digitl Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.55 million.

