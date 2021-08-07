Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by 240.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SF opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.23. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

