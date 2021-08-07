Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 612,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

