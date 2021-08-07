Stephen T. Zarrilli Sells 1,808 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VRTS opened at $312.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.81. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $316.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,685,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

