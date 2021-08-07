Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

