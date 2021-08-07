Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $7.45 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $7.45 or 0.00017191 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $62.53 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007832 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,395,782 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

