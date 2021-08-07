StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 38,178 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in StealthGas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.