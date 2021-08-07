State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,100 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avaya were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Avaya by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

