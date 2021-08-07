State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

