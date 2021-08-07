State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,300 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,483,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
TBBK opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
