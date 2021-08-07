State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,300 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,483,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

