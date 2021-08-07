State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.