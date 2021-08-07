State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Dynex Capital worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 383,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $15,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $602.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

