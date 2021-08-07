State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $323,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.32. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,699,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

