State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $337,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

